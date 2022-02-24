COLDWATER — No one for Minster wears number three — but they can sure shoot them.
MInster set up shop in 3-point land during Wednesday's Division IV sectional game with Ridgemont, and it paid off big time in a 66-39 victory.
The Wildcats made 14 of their shots from beyond the arc to turn a game that was tied at one point in the second quarter into a very comfortable win.
The single-game record for threes for Minster is 16, set against Greenon during the 2018-19 season. They previously made 14 twice, once against Fort Recovery (also in 18-19) and versus Anna in 2004-05.
Austin Wellman and Brogan Stephey each had four against the Golden Gophers. Devan Wuebker had three, James Niemeyer made a pair, and Zach Fortman hit one as well.
For the game, Minster made 51 percent of its shots from long distance, hitting 14 of 27. Ridgemont hit on just 4 of 21 (19 percent).
Wellman had 15 points, Stephey scored 13 and Wuebker finished with 12.
For Ridgemont, Landon Newland had 13 points and Lane Underwood scored nine. The Gophers end the season with a record of 14-9.
Minster, now 6-17 on the year, will face fellow Midwest Athletic Conference member Marion Local in a sectional final on Friday. The Flyers defeated New Knoxville earlier in the evening. In the regular season meeting, Marion Local defeated Minster 53-45.
Coach Mike McClurg of Minster said, "That's as well as we've shot all year" from long range. He noted that Ridgemont was leaving Wellman and Niemeyer open and the Wildcats were able to take advantage of that.
He noted that he encouraged the players to keep shooting after a couple misses early on. "You have to stick your toes on the line and shoot it. That stuff is contagious," McClurg said.
He also praised the job done defensively to limit the impact of Wellman.