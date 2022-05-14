MINSTER — The Minster softball team opened sectional play on Thursday with a 15-1 victory over Spencerville in a sectional final.
The Wildcats are now 17-6 on the season. They will face Fort Recovery, which defeated Marion Local 2-1 in 9 innings, in a district semifinal game on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Mikaela Hoskins, Gabrielle Wehrman and Brooklyn Osterloh split the pitching duties. Hoskins and Wehrman each worked two innings, and Osterloh had one.
Each allowed one hit. Hoskins and Wehrman had one walk apiece. Hoskins and Wehrman had two strikeouts each, and Osterloh got one.
Minster had 12 hits in the victory. Lyndi Hemmelgarn and Savanah Bergman had three each, with Addi Inskeep hitting two doubles, and Emma Linn getting two hits.
Inskeep had four RBIs, Hannah Oldiges collected three, and Hemmelgarn and Bergman drove in two each. Others with RBIs were Hoskins, Kennedy Korte, and Alayna Prenger.
———
New Bremen 4, Crestview 2
CONVOY — New Bremen pulled an upset, scoring twice in the top of the seventh to knock off second seed Crestview in a sectional final on Thursday.
The Lady Cardinals scored one run in the first and one in the third. That held until the sixth when the Lady Knights tied it.
Ella Pape had what proved to be the decisive blow, getting a single to left with one out and the bases loaded. Adriana Heitkamp and Allison Hays scored on the play.
Ross then got the final three outs in the bottom half to keep the Lady Cards' season going.
New Bremen improves to 7-14. They will face the winner of the game between Lincolnview and Parkway in a district semifinal at Wapakoneta on Tuesday. It will be the second game of a doubleheader, following Minster and Fort Recovery, and start at about 6 p.m.
Ross went the distance in the pitcher's circle, allowing two runs on six hits. She walked two and struck out 12.
At the plate, Pape had three hits total and drove in all four runs. Hays had three hits and a walk and Alivia Dammeyer hit a double.