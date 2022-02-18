SPENCERVILLE — Off and running.
The Minster girls basketball team opened the 2022 sectional tournament with a 61-9 victory over Ridgemont on Thursday night in the Division IV bracket.
The Lady Wildcats dominated from the start at both ends, using defense to force turnovers, which in turn set up a number of transition baskets.
They scored 17 points in each of the first two periods and and led by 30 at halftime. The continuously running clock was set in motion early in the third period.
Ella Mescher had 16 points for the Lady Wildcats, who are now 15-8 on the year. Lilly Barhorst had 13 and Kaycie Albers added nine.
Scoring for Ridgemont were Brooke Nelson with two baskets and a free throw for five points, along with one basket each by Lauren Wingfeld and Callie Cromer.
The Golden Gophers finish the season at 5-18.
Coach Mike Wiss of Minster said that he was pleased with the job his team did on rebounding, and also clogging up the passing lanes for Ridgemont.
"I was pleased with our effort and energy," said Wiss. He added that it was important to put the ball in the middle against Ridgemont's zone, and then kick it out for 3-point shots.
He said that the Lady Wildcats did a good job of spreading the floor in transition to create additional opportunities.
MInster faces Fort Recovery in a sectional final on Saturday at 7:30 p.m., back at Spencerville.