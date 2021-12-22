The Wildcats earned a big win on Tuesday night, taking down Jackson Center 42-33 at home in non-conference action.
Jackson Center’s Addie Biederman led all players with 14 points.
Minster coach Mike Wiss said he was pleased with how his team responded after halftime, but felt like they didn’t have much energy on the night.
“For whatever reason, we didn't have a lot of energy tonight, I can tell you that,” he said. “I was pleased with how they responded after halftime. We didn't shoot free throws well, which could help quite a bit.”
He said for the Wildcats to play better, it starts with practice.
“In order for us to play better on game night, in those 32 minutes, we have to practice better. We need to do a better job handling the ball, we need to do a better job passing,” he said. “Obviously shooting cures a lot of things in basketball and right now we're not shooting it very well. Hopefully that will turn around, but it's not going to turn around without hard work. Let's do better in practice and see if we can turn it around in the game.”
Minster will get some time off for the holidays before resuming play on Dec. 30 at Arcanum.