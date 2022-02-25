COLDWATER — Minster’s season came to an end on Friday night, falling to Marion Local 44-37 in a Division IV sectional final at Coldwater.
It was a battle all night for both teams, each grabbing the lead a handful of times.
“We just didn't have enough gas in terms of offensive firepower,” said Wildcats coach Mike McClurg. “I thought we did a pretty decent job of guarding them.”
McClurg gave credit to his seniors for sticking it out in what was a difficult season for Minster.
“Austin and Johnny and Zach — it's not easy to have a losing season — and they could have cashed in the chips. Johnny had a shoulder injury and he could have not played. He gave this program everything he had this year,” said McClurg. “Wellman did the same and so did Fortman. I'm proud of those guys for staying with it because I felt like we finished better. Ultimately we've got to work on our skill. We've got some younger guys who were not ready to win that moment just yet, but I was proud of those guys to kind of help us through that.”
The win for the Flyers sets up a rematch with St. Henry, who they’ve already played twice this season and have split the first two.
“This district is an absolute meat grinder. Now we gotta go play another team we've played twice already this year,” said Flyers coach Kurt Goettemoeller. “It's going to be another difficult game. Whoever comes out of the Wapak district will have earned it. That is a regional. There's four regional-quality teams there.”
He spoke of the toughness of the Coldwater sectional as well.
“To have four MAC teams at Coldwater, you knew you were going to get two fantastic games with a great atmosphere,” he said. “That's just a lot of fun. Hopefully this atmosphere will help us next Tuesday because we got to learn to play in this type of environment with everything on the line.”
Finally, Goettemoeller gave credit to Minster for playing such a completive game.
“They're building a tremendous culture over there. I think Mike McClurg is doing a great job because they are really hard to play against,” he said. “They were playing freshmen and young guys all year, but by the end of the year, they're not freshmen anymore. You give them a lot of credit. They're going to be a nightmare in the next four years here.”