MINSTER — Minster used familiar surroundings to capture the team championship at the Auglaize County Invitational on Wednesday.
The Wildcats had a team score of 323 to earn first place in the six-team field. Play was held at Arrowhead Golf Course.
For Minster, Ray Purdy led with a round of 79. He was followed by Nathan Beair (80), Louis Magoto (81) and Mitchell Bornhorst (83).
Taking second place was St. Marys with a four-man total of 348. Contributing to that were Bennan Steger and Hunter Huston, each shooting 85, and Lennon Cisco and Josh Sudman with a pair of 89s.
Taking third was Wapkaoneta (387).