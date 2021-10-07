From staff reports
BOWLING GREEN — The Minster boys golf team has made it to the final stage.
The Wildcats finished second at the Division III Northwest district tournament on Thursday at Stonge Ridge Golf Club.
The top four teams and four individuals not on qualifying teams advanced to the state tournament. That will be held Oct. 15-16 at the Ohio State University Scarlet course.
Ottoville took first in the team standings with 317, followed by Minster at 322. Also qualifying for state were Ottawa Hills (329) and Kalida (331).
The individual qualifiers were Zach Miller of Allen East, who had the low round of the tournament with 68 (35-33); Clark Grayson of Danbury (70); Jack Gerker of St. John's (72) and Luke Rosebrook of Archbold (73).
Minster was led by freshman Louis Magoto, who fired a 77 (38-39), and tied for 11th overall. Nathan Beair had 79 (40-39) and Mitchel Bornhorst carded 80 (41-39), and Ray Purdy with 86 (41-45). All three are juniors.
Rounding out play for Minster was sophomore Jack Meyer with a score of 91 (49-42).
There were 18 teams in the field, plus individual golfers from 14 schools.