From staff reports
MINSTER — The Minster Wildcats suffered their first loss of the season Monday, as they fell to Wapakoneta 6-2 in eight innings.
Minster scored a pair in the first, with Wapakoneta getting one in the fifth and one in the sixth to draw even.
After a scoreless seventh, the Redskins got four runs in the top of the eighth, then kept Minster from answering to end it.
Taylor Echols pitched seven innings for Wapakoneta, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks. He stuck out seven. Braeden Goulet threw the eighth, getting two strikeouts.
Taking the loss for Minster was Brandon Lickteig. He pitched six innings, allowing six runs. He gave up 10 hits and five walks, with seven strikeouts. Johnny Nixon threw one inning, with four strikeouts and one walk.
Zach Rogers had three hits and drove in two runs, and Landon Brandt had two hits and a three-run triple. Grant Jolly had two hits and drove in one run as well for Wapakoneta.
For Minster, Logan Kohne had two hits. Tyler Stueve and Zach Fortman each drove in runs.
Rogers led off the contest with a single to right, but was left aboard.
In the bottom half of the first, Kohne single and moved to second on a sac bunt from Chase Couse. Nixon then drew a walk, and Nathan Beair singled to load the bases for the Wildcats.
Stueve was hit by a pitch from Echols, forcing in Kohne. Fortman's groundout produced another run, but two more grounders closed the inning out.
In the bottom of the third, Couse led off with a double. After a strikeout, Beair lined to shortstop. The ball was then thrown to second to complete the double play.
Wapakoneta filled the bases in the top of the fourth on a single by Jolly, a walk to Austin West and a bunt hit by Alex Lewis. Minster kept them off the board as Lickteig got two strikeouts then induced Rogers to fly out.
In the fifth, Brandt singled to center with two outs. Jolly followed with a double to center to get the visitors on the board.
The next inning saw Ryan Camper get a walk with two down. He stole second, then came around to score on a single by Rogers to left. That tied the game at 2.
It remained deadlocked through the end of seven. In the top of the eighth, Lewis walked and took second on a groundout. A walk to Camper was followed by a single from Rogers to score Lewis.
A walk to Goulet brought up Brandt, who belted a bases-clearing triple to right.
Minster was set down on a flyout and two strikeouts by Goulet, ending the contest.
Score by innings
Wapakoneta 000 011 04 -- 6 11 0
Minster 200 000 00 -- 2 4 0
WP — Echols; LP — Lickteig.