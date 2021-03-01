WAPAKONETA — For the sixth straight year, Minster is heading to the Division IV regional finals after a convincing 53-33 win against New Knoxville on Saturday night at Wapakoneta High School.
Minster’s defensive pressure was the key to their victory, forcing New Knoxville to shoot 9-for-33 from the field.
“I’m pleased with the fact that we, maybe because of pressure throughout the course of the game, may have forced some of that stuff,” Minster coach Mike Wiss said following the game. “At the end of the game, those possessions are big.”
Wiss added that Minster’s strength of schedule is a big reason why his team is able to have success in such a tough district.
“Without question, the schedule that you play, there's just not a lot of districts that are like this,” said Wiss. “We've all lived it in every sport we play, but hats off to the MAC and everybody that played in it. Somebody's got to come out of it, and right now we're fortunate to be that one.”
