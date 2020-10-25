For the first time since 2013, the St. Marys Roughriders are sectional champions.
On Saturday, behind strong defense and a couple of clutch goals, St. Marys defeated Bryan, 2-0 at Roughrider Field, registering the team’s 12th shutout, their most since the 2009 season.
Ella Jacobs took the free kick from about 40 yards out and struck a perfect ball to Elena Menker, who was standing in front of the left side of the goal and headed it in for the go-ahead score.
Morgan Hesse collected the ball around 30 yards out crossed the ball to Menker who came streaking in to the front of the goal. The ball bounced off her foot and Bryan’s keeper Bre Long made a diving save to her right, but it ricocheted off her hand, right back to Menker who kicked it in for her second goal of the day.
