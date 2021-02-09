CELINA — Their motto this season has been to own the mat.
After clinching at least a share of the Western Buckeye League title with their win in the league tournament on Saturday, the Roughriders made sure they continued that motto.
Needing a win against rival Celina on the Bulldogs' mat, the Riders owned it — thanks to key pins in the heavyweight classes to walk out of Celina High School with a 42-26 victory on Tuesday.
To read the rest of the story about the Roughriders' Western Buckeye League victory against Celina, grab a copy of Wednesday's print edition of The Evening Leader.