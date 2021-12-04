CANTON — The Marion Local football team completed its journey Saturday morning as they defeated Newark Catholic 42-7 to win the Division VII state title at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.
The Flyers finished the year 16-0. It is the 12th state title for the program, which is the most of any in the state. It breaks a tie with St. Ignatius.
Marion Local outscored its opponents 220 to 28 in the six playoff games, winning by an average of 32 points.
The Flyers have won four titles in Division VII (which was created in 2013), with the others in 2013, 2014 and 2019. They have seven titles in Division VI (2000, 2001, 2006, 2011, 2012, 2016 and 2017). They were the Division V champions in 2007.