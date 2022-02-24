COLDWATER — New Knoxville battled but did not have enough answers on Wednesday.
The Rangers fell to Marion Local 57-22 in the first game of a Division IV boys sectional doubleheader at Coldwater.
New Knoxville ends the year with a record of 1-22, with Marion Local moving on to face Minster in a sectional final on Friday.
New Knoxville used a flex offense in the first quarter to keep the ball out of Marion Local's hands and run time off the clock.
In the second quarter, the Flyers were able to get into gear and opened up a 16-point lead by the end of the half.
Coach Kurt Goettemoeller of Marion Local noted that the Rangers had not used the technique during the teams' meeting in the regular season finale last Friday.
"They did a good job (with that)," he said. "We were able to hit some threes and get some separation. We did a better job of attacking the zone than we did last Friday." He added that they played more aggressively overall compared to the first go-round.
New Knoxville coach Carson Manger concluded his first season with the Rangers. He said that the players kept battling. "At no point, did we throw in the towel," Manger said. "They wanted to fight for each other. This is the start of something special."
Playing their final game for New Knoxville were seniors Max Henschen, Ryan Osborne, Carson Bierlein and Parker Banner.
Brady Ronnebaum had 20 points to lead the Flyers, including six 3-pointers. Tate Hess had 10 points and Jack Knapke scored eight.
For New Knoxville, Bierlein had eight points and Jay Waterman scored six. Troy Dwenger had four, with one basket each by Henschen and Osborne.