For the second day this week, a St. Marys girls soccer player announced her intentions to continue her academic and athletic career at the collegiate level.
According to head coach Nick Wilson, Madi Anthony announced that she will be playing soccer at Bluffton University, joining former Roughrider Emma White, who started her career in Bluffton in 2019.
Anthony will be studying nursing.
