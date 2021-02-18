breaking featured
MacLean, Spees Qualify For State Diving
- Jake Dowling
BOWLING GREEN -- Two St. Marys Roughriders divers have qualified for the state meet next week.
Seniors Kameron MacLean and Xander Spees finished in the top 10 overall in scoring on Wednesday in the Division II diving meeting at Bowling Green State University. The top 10 scores advance to the state meet next week in Canton.
MacLean finished sixth overall with 380.20 points, breaking the schools diving record again, and his teammate Spees placed ninth overall with 332 points.
Senior Austin Hertenstein placed 13th in the district meet.
