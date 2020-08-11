In response to the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s (OHSAA) plan to shorten the 2020 football regular season, the Midwest Athletic Conference announced on Monday its six-game plan for each of its 10-member schools.
Weeks 3 through 6 will be scheduled as normal for each school and previously scheduled weeks 7 and 8 have been moved up to weeks 1 and 2 as the conference eliminates its non-conference games. In addition to the changes, the MAC announced that there will be no conference championship in football this season.
For additional information on the MAC's scheduling changes for the 2020 football season, grab a copy of Tuesday's print edition of The Evening Leader.