The St. Marys softball team

The St. Marys softball team is hoping to have another strong season this year with many of its key players coming back to the team.

 Photo Provided

This past year – the St. Marys softball team had a strong season. They were Sectional Champs and finished 13-7 including a 6-3 record in the WBL to finish tied for league runner-up.

Head coach Kendra Soloman’s team graduated four players from last year’s roster including Karsyn McGlothen, who was a fouryear starter at pitcher. The Riders return a core group of key players this year. Soloman enters her seventh year as the head coach.

