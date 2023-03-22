This past year – the St. Marys softball team had a strong season. They were Sectional Champs and finished 13-7 including a 6-3 record in the WBL to finish tied for league runner-up.
Head coach Kendra Soloman’s team graduated four players from last year’s roster including Karsyn McGlothen, who was a fouryear starter at pitcher. The Riders return a core group of key players this year. Soloman enters her seventh year as the head coach.
“We have seven returning starters who are eager to get back out there. Our three-year starting catcher, Renee Sweigart, who was
injured for the last third of the season last year is back. We are excited to have her back behind the plate for her senior year,” said Soloman.
In addition to Sweigart, a senior – classmate KayLynn Mabry returns at first base. Junior outfielders Kenzie Henning, Ashlyn Ross, and Bailey Weigel all return. The left side of the infield returns with a pair of sophomores. Cadence Hirschfeld is back at short stop and Kelly Holsinger returns at third base.
