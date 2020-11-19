Local players from Division III and Division VII football were named to the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association All-Northwest District teams that we announced Wednesday evening.
St. Marys had four first-team honorees in offensive tackle Bryan Ward, defensive tackle Hunter Fultz, defensive back Tanner Howell and punter Brandon Bowers. Making honorable mention was first-year stater Chase Jacobs at center, running back Ethan Wedding, defensive tackle Trace Mabry and linebacker Brandon Paul.
In Division VII, New Bremen saw four players get selected as well as head coach Chris Schmidt, who was named the Northwest District's Coach of the Year in Division VII. Linebacker Zach Bertke garnered first-team honors, receiver Dan Homan and quarterback Mitchell Hays were named second-team and lineman Sam Sailer was an honorable mention selection.