Several local soccer players were named to the All-District in Northwest Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association on Thursday.
In Division II boys soccer, senior Adam Tobin garnered First-Team All-District honors, followed by sophomore Quinn Holtzapple and junior Joey Vanderhorst as second-team selections and junior Kyle Steininger was named an honorable mention selection.
In Division III play, New Knoxville's Patrick Covert notched first-team all-district honors with his team-leading 21 goals. He also had a pair of assists. The Rangers had three earn honorable mention in Carson Bierlein (one goal, three assists), Josh Deitsch (137 saves) and Ryland Dyrness (one goal, four assists).
In Division II girls, the Roughriders were led by two First-Team All-Northwest Ohio District players in Lilly Ankerman and Tabby Knous. Goalkeeper Kiley Tennant notched second-team and Emma Birt was named an honorable mention selection.