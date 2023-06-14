Little Leaguers from far and wide are set to descend on St. Marys. The St. Marys Fathers Day Classic is returning with teams set to play at K.C. Geiger Park.
“Since we’ve taken over, we’ve had close to 40 teams each of the last seven years,” said Brian Beam, Co-Director of the tournament. He said that in the past they’ve had teams come from as far away as Bucyrus, and this year there is a team from Selma, Indiana slated to play.
“It’s a fundraiser for the St. Marys Baseball Association. Thats where all the money goes, and then the association helps with local travel teams, the middle school teams in spring and summer, and with the high school teams paying umpires,” explained Beam.
He said that in addition to helping with the various teams, that money also goes back into maintaining the diamonds as well. The travel teams coming will be in the 8U, 9U, 10U, 11U, and 12U categories.
“We also have some seven year old teams, and the ages for the tournament are from 7-12,” said Beam. There area 43 teams in this year’s tournament, with between 13-15 on each roster. “They come here with their parents, and stay locally.”
“What we try to promote is for the kids to try and have fun. A lot of tournaments we go to, we want them to learn,” said Beam. He said that the kids will also be facing other talented local kids as well, and that that experience, can help make them better.
“That’s the main goal, and we try to provide that at our tournament,” said Beam before continuing. “A fun atmosphere and K.C. Geiger park allows us to do that.”
He said that they’ve partnered with the City of St. Marys to ensure that every little leaguer that attends, will also receive a free round of putter golf.
“They’ve done it every year we’ve been doing the tournament,” said Beam.
Beam said that the support from the community has been amazing.
“I’m not originally from St. Marys, but since I’ve been here and involved, the support has been unreal,” said Beam. He said that to make the tournament takes a lot of work, from a lot of people. “It has to be a real team, and community effort, and its been amazing here. Everyone helps us out when they can.”
When it comes to the tournament, Beam said people can expect a fun atmosphere, concessions, and hot food.
“I enjoy it as a fan. I enjoy watching these kids perform at a high level, and having fun doing it,” said Beam. He said that the main thing he wants kids to do is to have fun. “Anyone who watches a competitive game, they’ll find it fun, and we always have a great time.”
For those interested in the tournament Beam beam said you can use the ‘Tourney Machine’ app or website (TourneyMachine.com), and then search for the St. Marys Fathers Day Classic. The tournament will run from from Thursday, June 15 through Sunday, June, 17.