K.C. Geiger Park's baseball diamond will be soon filled with little leaguers playing in the St. Marys Fathers Day Classic

Little Leaguers from far and wide are set to descend on St. Marys. The St. Marys Fathers Day Classic is returning with teams set to play at K.C. Geiger Park. 

“Since we’ve taken over, we’ve had close to 40 teams each of the last seven years,” said Brian Beam, Co-Director of the tournament. He said that in the past they’ve had teams come from as far away as Bucyrus, and this year there is a team from Selma, Indiana slated to play.

