WAPAKONETA — New Bremen's run came to an end on Tuesday as they fell to Lincolnview 12-2 in five innings in a Division IV softball district semifinal.
The Lady Lancers got a run in the first and three in the third, then broke it open with eight runs in the fourth inning. New Bremen managed to score in the fourth and fifth.
Alayna Ross was the losing pitcher, allowing 15 hits. She walked two and struck out four.
The winner was Taylor Post, who held the Lady Cardinals to three hits. She had no walks and four strikeouts.
Mackenzie Bornhorst and Ella Pape each had doubles, with Pape and Lauren Homan driving in the runs.
New Bremen ends the 2022 season with a record of 7-16.
Regarding Lincolnview, Cardinals manager Gary Moeder said, "They hit the ball better than we expected." He said that the team is young and he is optimistic about the future, with only a couple seniors due to depart.