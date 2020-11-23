Being a teenager is not always easy.
There’s homework, extracurricular activities, social life, work and parents to deal with — but throw in a medical diagnosis heading into your senior year and that might be the final straw that breaks the camel’s back.
But not for New Knoxville’s Morgan Leffel.
The senior was diagnosed with a disease during one of the scariest of times with a pandemic ravaging the nation but she has turned her Type 1 diabetes diagnosis into a gift to help her define what kind of a person she is instead of letting the disorder control her entering her final basketball season.
