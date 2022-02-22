HAMLER — Playoff journeys are made one step at a time.
The St. Marys girls basketball team took another on its journey Monday, defeating Bryan 39-29 in Division II play at Patrick Henry.
The teams had met during the regular season, with St. Marys winning that one by seven points.
This time around, the Roughriders and Bears were evenly matched through the first half, with a late three-pointer giving St. Marys the lead at the break.
St. Marys prevented Bryan from making any runs during the third quarter, and gradually extended the lead to double digits.
Up by seven with four minutes to go, the Lady Riders showed the value of patience as they protected the ball and the lead. Bryan was forced to foul, and the Lady Riders again were strong at the line, just like in their win over Rogers on Saturday.
St. Marys improves its record to 18-6. They move on to the district semifinals on Thursday, where they will face fellow Western Buckeye League member Bath. The game, which will be at Paulding, is the second of a doubleheader, and will start at about 7:30 p.m.
Coach Jon Burke of St. Marys said that "we've got our work cut out for us," noting that every game against Bath during his five years has been decided by a few points or in overtime.
Burke said that he "was proud of our poise down the stretch" in Monday's win. He noted that the team had learned lessons since an early-season loss to Kalida, and applied some of those on Monday.
He noted that with Bryan concentrating on Kendall Dieringer and Noelle Ruane, others needed to step up.
On Saturday, it was freshman Reese Rable who came through for St. Marys. Against the Lady Bears, Cora Rable was the team's leading scorer with 11 points. Dieringer had six, with Morgan Hesse and Reese Rable each putting in five.