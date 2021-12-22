On the first day of winter, the Lady Roughriders stayed hot.
St. Marys powered its way to a 47-29 win over Bellefontaine in non league girls basketball play on Tuesday night at the Horseshoe.
The Lady Roughriders extended their winning streak to seven, and improved to 8-1 on the season. Bellefontaine dropped to 5-5, and has lost three of their last four.
Leading the way at both ends Tuesday was senior guard Kendall Dieringer. She had 17 points to lead the offense, and also did her part with pressure and rebounding to disrupt the Lady Chiefs.
Another good chunk of offense came from Noelle Ruane, with 15 points.
For Bellefontaine, Alexis Robinson had nine points and Carmen Shumaker scored seven.
Coach Jon Burke of St. Marys said that "(Dieringer's) defensive intensity really pushed us." He said that he was pleased with the pressure and proud of the team's effort overall.