The St. Marys volleyball team recorded a 3-0 win over visiting Bath in the opening round of the Division II sectional tournament on Tuesday night at the Horseshoe.
Back on Oct. 7, the Wildkittens had defeated St. Marys in straight sets. But on Tuesday, the Lady Riders controlled matters from start to finish. They won by scores of 25-18, 25-15 and 25-10.
Coach Caley Yoder of St. Marys said that the coaches had told the team during practice "to just focus on moving forward." She added that the emphasis is "taking things game by game, and point by point."
St. Marys improves to 8-15 on the season. They will next face #2 seed Maumee, which defeated Napoleon 3-0 on Tuesday. That match will be Thursday at 5 p.m., with Maumee as the host.
Syerra Greber and Halle Huston led St. Marys with 13 kills each. Darcie Liming had six. Reagan Allemeier contributed 34 assists. Gracelyn Johns recorded four aces and Greber had three.