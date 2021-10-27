LEIPSIC — The St. Marys volleyball team had its tournament run come to an end on Tuesday, as they lost in four sets to Shawnee in a Division II district semifinal.
The Lady Indians won the first two sets 25-17 and 25-18. St. Marys extended the match with a 26-24 win in the third set. Shawnee then won 25-17 to take the match.
Individual statistics were not available for the Lady Riders at press time.
The team has one senior, Emily Pond. St. Marys finishes the year with an overall record of 9-16. They were 4-5 in the Western Buckeye League.
Shawnee will take on Elida, which upset top seed Celina in the other semifinal, on Thursday night.