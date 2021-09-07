St. Marys bounced back from a loss on Saturday with a 5-1 victory over rival Wapakoneta at Roughrider Field on Tuesday night.
The Lady Roughriders improve to 2-0 in the Western Buckeye League, and 3-2 overall on the year.
Wapakoneta is now 0-2 in the league and 0-5 overall.
The Lady Roughriders were led by sophomore forward Aerial Fast, who had three goals and an assist. Kendall Dieringer and Kelly Holsinger had the other scores.
Getting the goal for the Lady Redskins was junior forward Makayla Bailey.
Ella Jacobs had four saves for St. Marys. Allie Wilson and Maddison Springer made two saves combined.