A busy stretch started with a tough task.
After several days off, the St. Marys girls soccer team returned to the pitch on Monday, where they fell to Ottawa-Glandorf 5-0 in a Western Buckeye League matchup.
The Lady Titans are undefeated on the season, moving to 7-0 overall and 3-0 in the league. They have given up just four goals on the year, and no more than one in any contest.
St. Marys (2-1 WBL, 3-3) overall occasionally made some charges against O-G, but was unable to create any sustained pressure.
Counting Monday's game, the Lady Roughriders play four games this week, plus another next Tuesday, with three of those being road contests.