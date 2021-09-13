A busy stretch started with a tough task.

After several days off, the St. Marys girls soccer team returned to the pitch on Monday, where they fell to Ottawa-Glandorf 5-0 in a Western Buckeye League matchup.

The Lady Titans are undefeated on the season, moving to 7-0 overall and 3-0 in the league. They have given up just four goals on the year, and no more than one in any contest.

St. Marys (2-1 WBL, 3-3) overall occasionally made some charges against O-G, but was unable to create any sustained pressure.

Counting Monday's game, the Lady Roughriders play four games this week, plus another next Tuesday, with three of those being road contests.

Tags

Recommended for you