Meet the new year, same as the old year.
The St. Marys girls basketball team picked up right where they left off in 2021, as they routed visiting Spencerville 63-33 in non league play on Tuesday night at the Horseshoe.
It was the team's first action since beating Bellefontaine back on Dec. 21. St. Marys has now won eight in a row and is 9-1 overall on the year.
The Lady Riders used a combination of swarming defense and quick strike offense to put up 28 points in the first quarter alone. They held the Lady Bearcats to just 12 points in the first half, and cruised in the third and fourth quarters.
Kendall Dieringer had 23 points to lead the offense, with Noelle Ruane scoring 14 and Karsyn McGlothen putting in 12.
"We got in transition really well," said St. Marys coach Jon Burke. "I'm really proud of our team. We came out focused and played very selfless basketball."
He noted that Spencerville is a good team, and has good ball-handlers. "This was probably the best defensive effort all year," said Burke.
For Spencerville (7-3), Claire Hoback scored 10 points and Lilyan Goecke had nine.
The Lady Roughriders travel to Ottawa-Glandorf on Thursday night.