WAPAKONETA — St. Marys shut down the long-range shooting of Wapakoneta's guards during a 54-27 Western Buckeye League win Thursday.
The Roughriders (3-0 WBL, 7-1 overall) limited the hot-shooting Redskins (1-2, 3-5) to one trifecta in the game. Wapakoneta entered Thursday's conference contest with a total of 23 3-point baskets in recent games against Marion Local (a 59-56 loss Saturday) and Lima Central Catholic (a 61-24 win Tuesday).
“Addy Allen had hit nine 3s in her last two games and Allie Wilson recently made seven 3s in the game against Marion Local. We were not going to let them kill us on the 3-point line,” Lady Roughriders coach Jon Burke said. “We wanted to run them off the 3-point line, and our girls closed out of them really well by making them shoot 2s.”
Allen's 3 from the top of the key with 4:01 left in the first half trimmed the Roughriders' lead to 24-17 and was the only shot the Lady Redskins made behind the arc.
Three St. Marys players — Morgan Hesse (14 points), Kendall Dieringer (12), Karsyn McGlothen (10) — scored in double figures while Noelle Ruane added nine points.