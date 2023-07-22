Lady Roughriders Softball hold fundraiser

The Lady Riders softball field will soon be getting some improvements thanks to a fundraiser, and support from the Memorial High School Alumni Foundation.

 Photo by Brent Melton The Evening Leader

The Lady Riders Softball team is receiving some support from former players as well as the Memorial High School Alumni Foundation. Nicole Brewer and Tracy Klosterman got together and hatched plan to raise funds to make improvements to the Lady Riders’ home field.

“The last updates were back in 2002 to the best of my knowledge. I played softball and its always sheen a passion of mine,” said Brewer.

