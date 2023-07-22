The Lady Riders Softball team is receiving some support from former players as well as the Memorial High School Alumni Foundation. Nicole Brewer and Tracy Klosterman got together and hatched plan to raise funds to make improvements to the Lady Riders’ home field.
“The last updates were back in 2002 to the best of my knowledge. I played softball and its always sheen a passion of mine,” said Brewer.
Brewer said that historically she doesn’t feel there has been a lot of support for girls sports, and that she’d like to change that.
“We focused on a sport that we both have children in,” said Brewer. After reaching out to her former coach, she discovered that her coach was the last one to make updates in 2002, and that there weren’t any made since.
“I know that Rider Rooters support a lot of sports,
but it’s mostly football. We’re trying to do things on our own,” said Brewer before continuing. “We thought that two females trying to support a female
sport may drive some younger girls in understanding that if there’s a will, there’s a way.”
The first project Brewer set in motion is to enclose
“We’ve had several meetings with the city and school we’re going to enclose the variety diamond, replace all the fencing, we’re going to put up eight foot fencing as well as new backstops,” explained Brewer. Brewer explained that the current fencing that surrounds the diamond is only four feet tall. She said the projects should be started in the fall.
Another project they’re working on is a new scoreboard.
“The one there now is the original. The new one will have track the innings, and the capability to do a digital advertisement system in the future,” said Brewer. She said the first two projects are what they’ve raised money for, and that they’ve been collaborating with the school on them. “Our second phase would be dugouts.”
For that phase of the project, Brewer said they would tear down the dugouts on the varsity diamond, and put in new ones. The home side would feature a two-level structure.
we are going to is have two levels. The bottom will be varsity girls and the top will be our press box and some storage as well,” said Brewer.
In order to get these projects going, Brewer said they partnered with the St. Marys Memorial High School Alumni Foundation.
“We did a ball drop. We sold out of tickets within the first seven days and it was pretty successful,” said Brewer. She said that the plan was to split the money with the foundation, but that it worked out a bit differently in the end.
“We were initially going to split the money with the alumni foundation, however they graciously donated the money back to us,” said Brewer. After everything was settled, Brewer said they netted around $8,500 for the projects.
“It was a huge success and we’ll continue to do that as an annual event,” said Brewer. Next year’s is already off to a great start with the MHS Alumni Foundatison having already purchased 1,000 balls. “We’re currently working on some corporate sponsors.”
“Community support means everything. Tracy and I are hometown girls who went to school, came back, and decided to raise our families here,” said Brewer. She said that small towns offer the kind of support that is hard to find elsewhere.
“They support you. They’re ride or die, so having that support for girls in general, it’s a tough thing to find these days,” said Brewer.