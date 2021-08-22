The Lady Roughriders girls soccer team opened the 2021 campaign on a very warm Saturday afternoon with a 6-1 win over visiting Toledo Central Catholic in non league action.
The first goal came just a few minutes in, and St. Marys added three more scores before the game was 20 minutes old. They added two more in the second half, before the Irish broke up the shutout with 18 minutes to play.
"Getting out of the gate with a couple goals (at the start) made things easier," said St. Marys coach Nick Wilson.
Sophomore Aerial Fast recorded a hat trick on the day, with two goals in the first half and one in the second. She also assisted on two other scores.
Other goals came from junior Krista Ruppert, junior Morgan Hesse, and senior Jewel Niekamp.
Kendall Dieringer, Ruppert, and Niekamp each had one assist.