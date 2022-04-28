ST. MARYS — It's been a rough week for the Roughriders.
After having games on Monday and Tuesday rained out, they suffered a second loss in as many days Thursday, falling to visiting Wapakoneta 8-3 in Western Buckeye League softball.
St. Marys lost to Minster on Wednesday, in a game that had been moved around multiple times on the schedule. They also had catcher Renee Sweigart suffer a leg injury while sliding into third base.
Still, the Lady Riders battled their rivals from Wapakoneta on mostly even terms for six innings, trailing by just one run, 3-2. Wapakoneta then broke the game open with five runs in the top of the seventh, and go on to the win.
Both pitchers went the distance. Wapakoneta freshman Addison Fisher held St. Marys to three hits. She walked three and struck out eight.
Fisher also had a solo home run, while Carlie Schroeder had a double and single and Addy Allen collected two hits. Fisher drove in three runs. Emily Vanhorn had two RBIs, with one each by Allen and Schroeder.