A big week ended with a big moment.
Back in October, senior Kendall Dieringer had an assist and a goal as the St. Marys girls soccer team knocked off Bryan in a sectional final.
On Saturday, Dieringer reached a big milestone against those same Golden Bears. With 49.7 seconds to go in the third quarter, she made two free throws, making her the ninth player in program history to score 1,000 points.
Even better, the Lady Riders earned a 53-46 win over the visitors and improved to 13-4 overall on the season.
Dieringer was the game's leading scorer with 16, giving her 1,006 with five games left in the regular season. For the season, she is averaging 13.5 points, 5.2 assists, 4.3 steals, and 3.4 rebounds.
"She is one of the most selfless kids. She has never made it about her," said St. Marys coach Jon Burke. "She is a tremendous leader." He noted that she is currently leading the team in assists.
Asked about the moment, Dieringer said "I can't do it without my teammates. The game matters first."
She got plenty of help on Saturday. Karsyn McGlothen scored 11 points in the post. Ella Jacobs, who was the goalkeeper in that soccer game, had eight points and Noelle Ruane scored seven.