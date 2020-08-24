No better time to have the best nine holes of golf then at your home opener against a neighboring rival.
Led by Cole Koenig’s one-under par 36, the St. Marys Roughriders boys golf team notched their first win in Western Buckeye League play on Monday with a 150-178 outing against Wapakoneta at Northmoor Golf Course.
Koenig finished with a 35 for medalist honors and Andrew Moore finished one over par with a 37 to follow. Reese Sweigart finished two over par with a 38 and Calvin Caywood rounded out the Roughriders’ (1-1, 1-1 WBL) with a 40.