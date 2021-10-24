Area cross country runners took to the course in Columbus Grove on Saturday for the Division II and III district meets. St. Marys competed in Division II.
The St. Marys girls finished sixth, with nine full teams, plus runners from three other schools in the field. The Lady Riders had 146 points.
The top four teams and regional qualifiers were Shawnee (63), Ottawa-Glandorf (68), Wauseon (94) and Van Wert (113).
Maria Jutte, a junior, placed ninth with a time of 20:43 to be part of the qualifying individuals. Ellen Schloemer (21:59) placed 17th, followed by Karlie Lucas (33rd, 23:26); Liz Ackroyd (35th, 23:29) and Raeh Wehnes (52nd, 25:13). Also in action were Kennedey Regedanz (58th, 27:19) and Zara Spees (59th, 27:47).
The St. Marys boys finished sixth out of 12 teams with 157 points.
Tyler Birt finished 17th for the Roughriders with a time of 17:13, narrowly missing out on a trip to regionals. Next was Calvin Morris, who was 22nd (17:32), followed by Seth Brandt (33rd, 18:09); Michael Crites (37th, 18:17) and Ray Walter (48th, 19:03). Also in action were Dylan Hertenstein (52nd, 19:17) and Kayne Kaiser (74th, 21:27).