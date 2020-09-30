Last week’s Western Buckeye League win against Shawnee was a team win in every sense of the phrase.
Although it might not have taken that next step to becoming the offense Roughriders fans have been accustomed to seeing, the offense did enough to get the team in position to win, the defense rebounded after back-to-back subpar performances and special teams took advantage of its first opportunities of the season.
