Week 2 of the Ohio High School Athletic Association playoffs presents a rematch of last season’s Region 12 quarterfinal between St. Marys and Franklin as the Roughriders host the Wildcats in the second round of the 2020 postseason.
And the storylines for this year’s matchup is the Roughriders’ offense against Franklin’s vaulted defense as well as how much the Roughriders defense can capitalize on a turnover-prone Wildcats offense.
