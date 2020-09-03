It will be the first trip Wapakoneta has made to Grand Lake Health Systems Field after being the last Western Buckeye League foe to play — and beat — the Roughriders at Skip Baughman Stadium.
The Roughriders, in the meantime, are 6-0 at home since Wapakoneta last beat them in 2018 and have won 22 of their last 24 home games dating back to the 2015 season.
The coronavirus has already affected Friday's game.
According to the Lima News on Wednesday night, because of a coronavirus outbreak at Wapakoneta High School, the Redskins will be without 11 starters on Friday after being without three in last week's loss to Celina.
Either way, Roughriders coach Doug Frye is playing as if all of those players will still suit up.