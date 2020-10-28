You are the owner of this article.
If There's A Will There's A Way: Lydia Will Scores, Assists As Riders Advance To District Finals

  • 1 min to read
Lydia

St. Marys’ Lydia Will kicks the ball in the first half of a Division II district semifinal girls soccer match against Celina on Wednesday.

ELIDA — Trivia question: When is the last time St. Marys has trailed in a game this season?

Sept. 5 against Medina.

And while it has been a minute, the Roughriders certainly did not forget how to be scrappy and take advantage of opportunities when they presented themselves.

Following an early first-half goal — the first allowed by St. Marys in exactly a month — the Roughriders fought back with a pair of scrappy goals to come away with a 2-1 victory against rival Celina on Wednesday in the first game of a Division II district semifinal at Elida Middle School. 

To read the full story, see Thursday's print edition of The Evening Leader.

