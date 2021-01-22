Home sweet home.
It has been 35 days since the last time the Roughriders stepped foot on Grand Lake Health System Court in a regular season basketball game and they didn’t let their long-awaited opportunity go to waste.
A fast first-quarter start complemented by shut-down defense in the second half helped extend the Riders’ win streak to five after beating Kenton 56-38 in a Western Buckeye League match on Thursday.
To read more about the Roughriders' Western Buckeye League victory against Kenton, grab a copy of Friday's print edition of The Evening Leader or subscribe to our e-Edition.