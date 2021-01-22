Noey, Karsyn

St. Marys’ Noey Ruane and Karsyn McGlothen pressure Kenton’s Lindsey Smith (44) during the second half of a Western Buckeye League girls basketball game on Thursday.

Home sweet home. 

It has been 35 days since the last time the Roughriders stepped foot on Grand Lake Health System Court in a regular season basketball game and they didn’t let their long-awaited opportunity go to waste. 

A fast first-quarter start complemented by shut-down defense in the second half helped extend the Riders’ win streak to five after beating Kenton 56-38 in a Western Buckeye League match on Thursday. 

