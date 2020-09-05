Hinkle Leads Roughriders In OT Win Over Wapakoneta

In last season's matchup with cross-county rival Wapakoneta, St. Marys watched as the Redskins' rode their big back in Evan Kaeck to the endzone in overtime to hand the Roughriders its first opening Western Buckeye League defeat in five years.
On Friday, the Redskins got a taste of their own medicine.
With the game on the line, the Roughriders rode their big back in sophomore Aiden Hinkle as the 6-foot, 225-pound fullback accounted for all 20 yards in overtime, capped off by a spin and dive into the endzone for the go-ahead score.
And the momentum on their side, the Roughriders defense did not let quarterback Trevor Crow escape.
After scrambling for a 12-yard touchdown run with 1:09 left in the fourth quarter to tie the game, Crow was looking for the same magic as the backup senior took the shotgun snap, dropped back and tried to bolt upfield before Dylan Giesige wrapped him up for the sack.
Ballgame, 14-7 Roughriders win in overtime.