Henschen's Rumble Wins It In OT

Ross Henschen made the right call.
The junior was playing in his second game back after recovering from a knee scope and being out since Week 2 — while hard to watch his teammates compete from the sidelines — the fullback wanted to be 100% for when instances such as Friday occur.
Deadlocked in a scoreless tie, Henschen — 100% knee and all — took the ball around the left tackle and scored on a 14-yard run for the game-winning touchdown in overtime to propel the Roughriders to another week of football in a 6-0 victory against Franklin at Grand Lake Health System Field.
“It was big for me because it was a tough decision to make going out for a couple of weeks, but I thought that was the right decision to make,” Henschen said. “I wanted to be 100% — I am a lot better at 100% than I am at 50 or 60%.
“I came back and I proved myself. I am just so proud of my team.”
To read the full story on the Roughriders' playoff overtime win, see Saturday's print edition of The Evening Leader.