Henschen's Rumble Wins It In OT

Ross

St. Marys’ Ross Henschen (20) finds an opening as he rushes for a touchdown in overtime of a second round Division III, Region 12 playoff game against Franklin on Friday at Grand Lake Health System Field.

Ross Henschen made the right call.

The junior was playing in his second game back after recovering from a knee scope and being out since Week 2 — while hard to watch his teammates compete from the sidelines — the fullback wanted to be 100% for when instances such as Friday occur.

Deadlocked in a scoreless tie, Henschen — 100% knee and all — took the ball around the left tackle and scored on a 14-yard run for the game-winning touchdown in overtime to propel the Roughriders to another week of football in a 6-0 victory against Franklin at Grand Lake Health System Field. 

“It was big for me because it was a tough decision to make going out for a couple of weeks, but I thought that was the right decision to make,” Henschen said. “I wanted to be 100% — I am a lot better at 100% than I am at 50 or 60%.

“I came back and I proved myself. I am just so proud of my team.”

To read the full story on the Roughriders' playoff overtime win, see Saturday's print edition of The Evening Leader.

