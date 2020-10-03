he Cardinals got it done on both the ground and through the air on Friday night, defeating Versailles 36-7 on senior night — and boy did the seniors have a night.
Senior quarterback Mitchell Hays led the way with 152 yards rushing on 13 carries and went 10-for-16 passing with 143 yards and three touchdowns; Zack Bertke ran the ball 12 times for 68 yards and caught one touchdown; Dan Homan caught five passes for 50 yards, scored a touchdown and recorded 1.5 sacks; Kyle Tenkman led the Cardinals (4-2) in tackles with five and also intercepted one pass; Ben Blickle recorded four tackles, Nick Alig had a huge tackle-for-loss and an interception and Wyatt Dicke added an interception of his own.