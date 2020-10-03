Hays

New Bremen quarterback Mitchell Hays passes the ball during Friday’s Midwest Athletic Conference football game against Versailles.

 David Pence

he Cardinals got it done on both the ground and through the air on Friday night, defeating Versailles 36-7 on senior night — and boy did the seniors have a night.

Senior quarterback Mitchell Hays led the way with 152 yards rushing on 13 carries and went 10-for-16 passing with 143 yards and three touchdowns; Zack Bertke ran the ball 12 times for 68 yards and caught one touchdown; Dan Homan caught five passes for 50 yards, scored a touchdown and recorded 1.5 sacks; Kyle Tenkman led the Cardinals (4-2) in tackles with five and also intercepted one pass; Ben Blickle recorded four tackles, Nick Alig had a huge tackle-for-loss and an interception and Wyatt Dicke added an interception of his own.

