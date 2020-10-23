You are the owner of this article.
Fun In The Mud: Cardinals Power Past St. Henry

  • Updated
  • 1 min to read
Zach Bertke

New Bremen running back Zach Bertke (28) runs past St. Henry defenders during a Division VII, Region 28 semifinal football game on Friday at New Bremen High School.

 David Pence

After a first half defensive struggle from both teams with wet field conditions and a strong wind blowing out of the north, St. Henry managed to put the game’s first points on the board with four seconds left before halftime. 

How would New Bremen respond in their second playoff game of the year?

The Cardinals came back out in the second half fired up, scoring 28 unanswered points en route to a 28-13 win in the regional quarterfinals over the Redskins.

To read the full story about the Cardinals' regional quarterfinal win against St. Henry, grab a copy of Saturday's print edition of The Evening Leader.

