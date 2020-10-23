Fun In The Mud: Cardinals Power Past St. Henry

After a first half defensive struggle from both teams with wet field conditions and a strong wind blowing out of the north, St. Henry managed to put the game’s first points on the board with four seconds left before halftime.
How would New Bremen respond in their second playoff game of the year?
The Cardinals came back out in the second half fired up, scoring 28 unanswered points en route to a 28-13 win in the regional quarterfinals over the Redskins.
