COLDWATER — The host Coldwater Cavaliers volleyball team defeated the St. Henry Redskins in two sets 25-18 and 259-27 Saturday in the 14th annual Coldwater Spikeoff volleyball tournament held in the Palace at Coldwater.
The St. Mary`s Roughriders and the New Knoxville Rangers also participated. The Rangers finished sixth, being defeated by Versailles, and the Riders finished sixth defeating, Miami East in their final match of the day.
NEW KNOXVILLE The Rangers finished in sixth place going 1-2 in the tournament.
In the first match of the day the Rangers faced the Ottawa-Glandorf Titans. In the first set the Titans defeated New Knoxville 25-15, but the Rangers got going better in the second set.
The Rangers got off to a good start in the second set, grabbing a 7-4 lead and forcing the Titans to call timeout. Following the timeout, the Titans got the side out and two serves to tie the set at 7-all. The serving went back and forth until, with the score tied at 16-all, the Titans went on an 11-5 run to win the first set 25-20.
“I think coming into that second set we focused on our serve-receive passing,” Rangers Head Coach Madison Lammers said. “Everybody on the O-G side serves aggressively and we tried to clean that up. I think that made a big difference for us and we played more aggressively in that second set.”
In the second match the Rangers faced Miami East and defeated them in two sets 25-19 and 25-21.
Throughout the first set neither team could keep the serve as the other team kept winning the points. Toward the end of the set the Rangers gained control with four service points from Avery Homan and three points from Brynn Egbert to win 25-19.
In the second set It was the same for the first few points, but with the score 6-5 New Knoxville, Lela Gottschalk served two points to expand the lead to 8-5. With the score 10-9, scored six of the next seven points, but the Rangers recovered to get three points from Nathalie Kaup and one from Homan to win the second set 25-21.
“I think it all came down to our ball control,” Lammers said. “Volleyball is a game of runs and Miami East played wellso we were able to attack their middle.”
In their final match of the day the Rangers faced Versailles and had trouble getting started and were defeated in two sets 2518 and 25-19.
“We lost our ball control at the end,” Lammers said. “I think it was a little fatigue. We started to mis hit the ball and we had a lot of chased out plays, but they hustled hard and wanted it, but it just wasn’t clean enough to get the job done. That is going to happen because we have a young team with three freshman starting on the floor.”
The Rangers (1-2) will host Houston on Tuesday.
The Riders had a hard time getting going as they lost their
first two matches to St. Henry (25-23) and Versailles (25-16 and 25-22), but they rallied in their third match to defeat Miami East 25-21 and 25-21.
In the first match against St. Henry the Riders stayed with the Redskins for the beginning of the match but at the end the Redskins were able to pull out the 25-23 victory.
The second set was similar but St. Henry 12-5 run in the middle of the set and won 2521.
“We need to focus the rest of the day on execution,” Riders head coach Caley Yoder said. “Servereceive and and serves are going to help us. We also want to see a little more from our blocking. If we are blocking from all three area`s we can make it difficult for the other team.”
In the second match the Riders faced Versailles and the Tigers got out to a lead in the first set four serves from Tori Tyo of Versailles gave them the 25-16 win.
In the second set the Tigers got the final five serves from Katey Litten to win 25-22.
“We have to avoid the runs that the other team gets,” Yoder said. “We just need to focus on finishing and playing all the way to 25 points.”
The Riders got things going well in their final match of the game as they defeated Miami East 25-21 and 25-21.
In the first set the Mustangs got out to a 5-1 lead, but the Riders bounced back with an 8-5 run to take a 9-6 lead. The Riders put the first set away with a 17-4 run including five points from Ellie Craft for the 25-21 win.
In the second set Miami East again got out to a 7-3 lead, but the Riders answered with a 12-4 run. The Mustangs scored the next five points, but the Riders answered with a 10-5 run including the last three by Syerra Greber for the 25-21 win.
“I feel like we were serving aggressively in that match,” Yoder said. “Our serve-receive helped us and the center hitters worked together and we were able to execute at the net.”
The Riders (1-2) travel to Fort Recovery on Tuesday.