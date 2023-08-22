COLDWATER — The host Coldwater Cavaliers volleyball team defeated the St. Henry Redskins in two sets 25-18 and 259-27 Saturday in the 14th annual Coldwater Spikeoff  volleyball tournament held in the Palace at Coldwater.

The St. Mary`s Roughriders and the New Knoxville Rangers also participated. The Rangers finished sixth, being defeated by Versailles, and the Riders finished sixth defeating, Miami East in their final match of the day.

