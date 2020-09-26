FORT LORAMIE — The No. 5 ranked Fort Loramie Redskins volleyball team handed the top-ranked New Bremen Cardinals their first loss of the season in four sets, 25-18, 25-15, 20-25, 25-17 in a rematch of last season's Division IV state final on Saturday.
The Cardinals (14-1) had dropped just three sets all season coming into the game but the Redskins (12-2) started out hot, winning the first two sets on Saturday to set the tone.
“We might’ve forced them into some mistakes and capitalized,” said Redskins coach John Rodgers. “That was the difference in this match, capitalize on things and make some broken plays. The tiny things made the difference in this match.”
