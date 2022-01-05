NEW BREMEN — Fort Loramie earned the ranking as the No. 1 team in Division IV in the first state poll released this week and the Redskins reaffirmed that ranking on Tuesday night, defeating New Bremen 69-30 in girls basketball non-conference action.
New Bremen coach Andy Timmerman admitted that his team didn’t take care of the ball well, leading to points for the Redskins.
“We didn't do a very good job of taking care of the ball. We were pretty timid early on and that kind of led the rest of the game. We just didn’t execute things very well,”
Timmerman gave credit to Fort Loramie’s performance.
“Tip your cap to them, they're a really good team. They force you into those type of things,” he said. “Their defense leads to their offense and we struggled with that tonight. Overall, definitely not our best game. We got to regroup. That's the nice thing about basketball — we got one practice and another game so we'll learn from it and do better next time.”
The Cardinals will be on the road next, taking on Delphos St. John’s on Thursday.