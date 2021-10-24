COLUMBUS — The pairings for the 2021 football postseason were announced by the Ohio High School Athletic Association on Sunday afternoon.
Divisions I through IV will play on Friday nights, with Divisions V, VI, and VIII on Saturdays.
In Division III, St. Marys (8-2) is the #5 seed in Region 12. They will host #12 Franklin (4-6) on Friday at Grand Lake Health System Field.
Also in that region, #6 Wapakoneta (8-2) will host #13 Dunbar (4-3). #9 Shawnee (6-4) will play at #8 Hughes (6-1).
In Region 14 of Division IV, #3 seed Van Wert (9-1) will host #14 Rossford (5-5).
In Region 18 (Division V), #5 Ottawa Glandorf (7-3) hosts #12 Chippewa (4-5), while #11 Bath (4-4) will be at #6 Liberty Benton (7-2). Versailles (9-1) is the fifth seed in Region 20, and will host #12 Summit Country Day (4-4).
In Division VI, Coldwater(8-2) is the #4 seed in Region 24 and hosts #13 Jefferson (3-7). Anna (4-6) is at #11 and will travel to #6 Northeastern (7-3), while #14 Fort Recovery (3-7) will play at #3 Arcanum (8-2).
In Region 28 for Division VII, MAC champion Marion Local (10-0) is the #1 seed and hosts #16 Twin Valley South (4-6).
St. Henry is #6 with a record of 7-3 and hosts #11 Ansonia (6-4). Defending state champion New Bremen (7-3) is at #7 and will host #10 Lockland (4-4). Fort Loramie, with a win over LCC on Friday to finish 4-6, claimed the #8 seed and will host #9 Springfield Catholic Central (7-3).
Missing out on the playoffs were Celina, Elida, Defiance, and Kenton in the Western Buckeye League and Minster, Parkway, and St. John's in the MAC.