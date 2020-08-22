Final Tune-Up Proves Productive

Roughriders coach Doug Frye noted that in some ways it was a productive night in St. Marys' final scrimmage of the summer that ended in a 7-7- tie and in another way, it wasn’t for St. Marys, who is coming off a 9-3 season in 2019.
Some of those bad things included three fumbles, including losing a fumble on the second possession of the scrimmage and allowing a 77-yard catch and run late in the second quarter.
The good thing about Friday night was the effort from both teams, stopping a Marion Local running game that racked up 177.1 yards per game last season and 28 touchdowns and the 37-yard touchdown pass from Gavin Reineke to Dylan Trogdlon on the second offensive possession of the second quarter.
